Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 112676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.75 ($0.85).

Livermore Investments Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of £144.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.52.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

