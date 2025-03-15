Barclays Upgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Up 2.5 %

Relx Increases Dividend

RELX opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Relx has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Relx by 7.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Relx by 44.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 41,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Relx by 83.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 2.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

