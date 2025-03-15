Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $17,330,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BURL opened at $228.52 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

