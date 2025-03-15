Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XPOF. Northland Capmk raised Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

XPOF stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.12 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.