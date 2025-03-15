Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 14,566 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Endava by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

