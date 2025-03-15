Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.45 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $196.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $294.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

