Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Declines By 55.0%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the February 13th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Price Performance

Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

