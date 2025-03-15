WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the February 13th total of 110,900 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLGS opened at $4.08 on Friday. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Wang & Lee Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the installation of electrical and mechanical systems, it includes low voltage electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors.

