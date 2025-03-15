Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 3.4 %

RHP stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

