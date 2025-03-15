Head-To-Head Review: Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) & Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) and Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Bowhead Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 14.38% 22.24% 3.75% Bowhead Specialty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tokio Marine and Bowhead Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bowhead Specialty 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Bowhead Specialty has a consensus price target of $33.60, suggesting a potential downside of 4.86%. Given Bowhead Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowhead Specialty is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

This table compares Tokio Marine and Bowhead Specialty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $51.43 billion 1.46 $4.80 billion $3.65 10.44 Bowhead Specialty $425.59 million 2.71 N/A N/A N/A

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Bowhead Specialty.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments. The company distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Bowhead Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. in March 2024. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bowhead Insurance Holdings LP.

