CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 937,700 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the February 13th total of 2,224,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Friday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

