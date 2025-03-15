CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 937,700 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the February 13th total of 2,224,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.8 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Friday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.