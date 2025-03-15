Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Catena Media Price Performance

CTTMF stock remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Catena Media has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $0.62.

Get Catena Media alerts:

About Catena Media

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides affiliation marketing services for operators of online sports betting and casino platforms in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment provides content, insights, and offers that connect people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.