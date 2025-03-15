British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,917.14 ($37.73) and traded as high as GBX 3,198 ($41.37). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,183 ($41.17), with a volume of 67,334,695 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.22) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,090.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,918.85.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.71) EPS for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a GBX 58.88 ($0.76) dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.08%.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

