Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Century Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Century Financial stock remained flat at $46.96 during trading on Friday. Century Financial has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46.

Century Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Century Financial’s payout ratio is 49.74%.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

