Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.24. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,251,472 shares trading hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.52.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

