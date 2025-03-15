Landore Resources (LON:LND) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.22 ($0.04). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.27 ($0.04), with a volume of 105,651 shares traded.

Landore Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.15.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources (AIM: LND) is the 100% owner of the highly prospective BAM Gold Project, Northwestern Ontario, Canada, which has a resource estimate of 1.5M oz Au.

Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.

