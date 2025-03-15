Promising Utility Stocks To Consider – March 15th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Ford Motor, and AutoZone are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas, often operating in a highly regulated market. They tend to offer steady, reliable returns and are generally considered more defensively positioned during economic downturns, making them attractive for income-focused investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99,883,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,788,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $804.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.74. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $10.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $515.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,730. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $518.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.77.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded up $10.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,252. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.29.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,205,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,055,281. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE:AZO traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,553.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,404. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,704.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,401.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,243.69.

