Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.77 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.48). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 272,666 shares changing hands.
Chesnara Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.35 million, a P/E ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 0.44.
Chesnara Company Profile
Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.
