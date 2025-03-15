Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.77 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.48). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 272,666 shares changing hands.

Chesnara Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.35 million, a P/E ratio of 98.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.