Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.09 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 479 ($6.20). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 472.50 ($6.11), with a volume of 2,405,914 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BREE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.73) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($6.98) to GBX 590 ($7.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 437.61.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current year.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

