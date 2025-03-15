Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 269,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion and a PE ratio of 26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

