Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Insmed were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Insmed by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Insmed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1,242.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 43,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.28. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,773,307.06. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $67,925.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,950.36. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

