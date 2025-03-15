Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 2,424 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $116.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

