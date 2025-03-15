Tredje AP fonden Purchases New Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $207,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

