Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 2.2 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.11%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

