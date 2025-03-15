Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $491.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

