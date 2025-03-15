Globeflex Capital L P Has $922,000 Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APP. UBS Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,871 shares of company stock worth $111,401,882. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $292.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

