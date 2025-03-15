Diversified Enterprises LLC Buys 658 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $369.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.68 and a 200 day moving average of $391.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.