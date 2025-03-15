Best Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – March 14th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, PowerUp Acquisition, NIP Group, SK Telecom, and Xiao-I are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that are heavily involved in building or supporting the digital environments of the metaverse, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, gaming, and blockchain applications. These companies create platforms and technologies that enable immersive, interactive, and interconnected digital experiences, making them key players in the evolving landscape of virtual economies and online social interactions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 165,383,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,368,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,521. The company has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $363.72 and its 200-day moving average is $358.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.39. The stock had a trading volume of 343,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.67. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $127.62 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

PWUP traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,693,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWUP

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIPG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 3,723,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,732. NIP Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SKM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 139,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Xiao-I stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 52,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIXI

Read More