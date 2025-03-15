Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $89,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $9,743,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 193.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.37.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $351.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.59 and a 200 day moving average of $354.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.