Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,958,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $86,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 512.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

