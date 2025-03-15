China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Up 130.7% in February

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,636,800 shares, a growth of 130.7% from the February 13th total of 7,644,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

CPWIF remained flat at C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43. China Power International Development has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.44.

Get China Power International Development alerts:

China Power International Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.