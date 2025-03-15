McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

NYSE MUX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 703,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $396.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on McEwen Mining from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.