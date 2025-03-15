Globeflex Capital L P Sells 109,950 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,950 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld accounts for 1.1% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 34.8% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $16.96 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.11.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneSpaWorld

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.