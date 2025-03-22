Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of analysts have commented on KTB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,827,000 after purchasing an additional 199,601 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 142,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

