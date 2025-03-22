SysGroup (LON:SYS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.77 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). SysGroup shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 25,000 shares.

SysGroup Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heejae Chae acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £136,000 ($175,597.16). 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SysGroup

