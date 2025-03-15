Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stake Raised by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Toast were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

TOST stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3,437.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,534.04. This represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,776. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

