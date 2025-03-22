ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $4,899,240.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,060. The trade was a 62.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $26.87 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 1,948,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,469,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,968 shares in the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $20,758,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,418.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $15,507,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

