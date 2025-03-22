Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and traded as low as $63.77. Lonza Group shares last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 36,640 shares traded.
Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.
