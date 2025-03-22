RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CEO Sells $1,535,617.00 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $99.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $106.90.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RB Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of RB Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in RB Global by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

