Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 15,524 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 25,449.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Citigroup lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

