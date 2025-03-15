iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,023,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $584,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

