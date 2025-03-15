EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,713 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Citigroup by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,231,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Citigroup by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citigroup by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:C opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

