Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Position Raised by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock valued at $254,537,238. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $86.24 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

