LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE LITB opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.91. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

