LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE LITB opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.91. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
