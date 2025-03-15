Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) were down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Pivotree Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Pivotree

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.