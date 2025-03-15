Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) & Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Critical Contrast

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Scinai Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gilead Sciences 0 11 15 3 2.72

Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $104.52, indicating a potential downside of 6.21%. Given Gilead Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.4% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -30.48% Gilead Sciences 1.67% 31.63% 10.38%

Risk & Volatility

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Gilead Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scinai Immunotherapeutics $452,000.00 6.31 -$6.50 million ($239.17) -0.01 Gilead Sciences $28.75 billion 4.83 $480.00 million $0.37 301.19

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Scinai Immunotherapeutics. Scinai Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Scinai Immunotherapeutics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, and Trodelvy products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Arcellx, Inc.; Everest Medicines; Merck & Co, Inc.; Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc.; and Assembly Biosciences, Inc. It also has research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Merus N.V. for the discovery of novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.