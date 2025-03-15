Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 105.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NU by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,191 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NU by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,850,000 after buying an additional 8,806,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

