Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 817,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,940,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 194.3% in the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,755,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 67,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIP opened at $4.80 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

