United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 6,380 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $297.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.59 and its 200 day moving average is $281.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

