Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 58,070 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,070 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

